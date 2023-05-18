Visitors to the northern portion of the Cherokee National Forest are being warned about a recent increase in bear activity.
The U.S. Forest Service says that hikers on the Appalachian Trail and in certain campgrounds have reported bears seeking food and approaching humans.
It is always illegal to feed bears or improperly store food or trash, according to the USFS.
“Unfortunately, many people leave food out in the open or do not dispose of waste properly teaching bears to associate humans with food,” said Mary Miller, Fire and Natural Resources Staff Officer. “These actions become the source of most bear and human problems.”
When out in nature, it's important to be aware of your surroundings, and be on the lookout for black bears. Store your food in proper bear-proof containers and do not approach, feed, or harass wildlife.
Safety tips include:
- Avoiding walking, hiking, jogging, or cycling alone.
- Store food or other attractants, such as toothpaste, in a closed hard top vehicle, a bear-proof storage container or suspend at least 12 feet off the ground and six feet from limbs.
- Make noise so bears know you are in the area.
- Carry bear spray and know how to properly use it.
- If you encounter a bear, don’t run. Back away slowly while making noise and do not turn your back on the bear.
- In the unlikely case you are attacked or encounter a black bear, fight back.
- If a bear approaches your site, pack up your food and trash. If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, or by banging pans together. If the bear is persistent, move away slowly to your vehicle or other secure area.
Bears are opportunists by nature, the USFA warns. They feed on whatever is readily available in the wild, from berries to insects.
Bears also have a remarkable sense of smell that can lead them to unnatural foods. Garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dump sites, campsites, and picnic areas.
Once a bear develops a pattern of relying on human food sources it begins to lose its fear of people and may become aggressive and creates safety concerns for humans and can also be fatal for the bear.
Bears that frequent inhabited areas may become an easy target for illegal hunting, may be accidentally killed by an automobile, or may suffer from ingesting toxic material. Close encounters between humans and bears usually spell trouble.
Report any future bear sightings by contacting the Cherokee National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 423-476-9700. Please do not remove any bear activity signage for the safety and awareness of fellow visitors. For more information on outdoor black bear basics visit https://bearwise.org/.