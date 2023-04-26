Festivals are all about summer vibes, good energy, and food, but you want to avoid getting carried away.
Chattanooga Police Officer Skyler Long says situational awareness is essential in a large crowd.
"Situational awareness is being aware of your surroundings, whether it's making sure you're making eye contact with people around you, knowing who's around you, knowing what's going on," Officer Long said.
His advice is to read the crowd. Do you notice anything strange? Are people happy? Nervous? And where are the exits?
Most festivals have safety protocols, he says, but being mindful of others is how you can stay safe.
"Looking into people's eyes is great. A lot of times, that can actually thwart possibly someone that might actually be trying to do you harm because then they recognize that you recognize them," the officer said.
Long says, don't wear headphones and remember to keep cell phones on and close by.
And parents, be sure to keep an eye on your children.
There's always a concern with big crowds, but Long says agencies like Chattanooga Police are equipped and ready to respond.
"We try to create pathways for EMS workers to get there quick; ambulance, trucks, fire trucks, and police vehicles," said Officer Long. "So you can count on those things if you're going to be anywhere or in a large area with many people."
The Southeast is host to several large festivals like Bonaroo, Riverbend, Moon River, and South Pittsburg's National Cornbread Festival, which coming up this weekend always draws a large crowd.
"So the National Cornbread Festival is a family-oriented event, so of course, safety is always at the top of our mind," said the Marketing Chair of Cornbread Festival, Amy Rogers.
She says a team of first responders will be ready to lend a hand.
"We have a police presence, of course, in case anything were to come up," said Rogers. "We also have EMS on hand all weekend who set up in the festival and can take emergency calls."
Another good rule of thumb is always stay and travel in groups and never hesitate to leave if you feel unsafe.