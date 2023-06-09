The BBB is warning the public of a scary and cruel scam going around on Facebook, where the scammer tries to get you to click on a link by convincing you that you know died.
We spoke to the Better Business Bureau today and she said the scam is meant to spread.
If you click on the link - which usually comes from a friend - you're then taken to a website where spyware starts downloading your information.
At this point, they can hack into your social media and send those same messages to your friends.
Michele Mason with BBB says, "The best thing to do is to reach out to that person who supposedly sent it to you. Let them know you saw the message and that it sounded a bit questionable, so you want to see if they actually sent it. Then get the details from them directly."
it's easier to fall for this scam than others when it comes from a friend and you're worried for bad news of a mutual friend dying.
The BBB reminds everyone that you should never click on any links from any messages that you aren't expecting.