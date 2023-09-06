Since Bed Bath and Beyond declared bankruptcy this year, scammers have been working to target unsuspecting customers with 'going out of business' sales.
President of the Better Business Bureau, Michele Mason, says it usually starts wit seeing an add online that appears too good to be true.
Consumers order from the imposter website, not wanting to miss the massive sales, but then they never receive their products.
"If you see a site or a pop up on social media claiming that you can get buys from Bed Bath and Beyond - you really need to do you research. Make sure you are actually dealing with the company.
Mason says it is important to always double check the URL, because scammers can create a website that looks similar to the real thing.
She suggests you always use a credit card for online purchases for more protection. And as always, be wary of deals that sound too good to be true.