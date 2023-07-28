BBB warns of scam targeting social media users through emails (4)
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
A scam is targeting social media users through email.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says people are being approached by email saying they are infringing on INstagram or another site's copyright guidelines.
The email includes a link - and scammers are using scare tactics stating you will have to fill out a form now or else your account will be taken down.
The BBB says not to panic. The scammers want you to act quickly without doing your research.
Michele Mason explains "Make sure you're checking your account. If there's any issues, you should be notified directly through a message on your log in. There should be no reason to respond to an unexpected email or unexpected message."
Do not click on an unexpected link, it could be malware of spyware installed on your computer.
You can report suspicious activity on BBB's scam tracker.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
