BBB warns of rise in online education scams: Tips to avoid earning a useless diploma

The BBB is warning the public of a rise in online education scams.
With more and more people earning diplomas and accreditations online, comes a rise in online scammers.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says you need to be careful about the online school you chose. Some may have little or no value, so check out their accreditation.
She says you shouldn't be simply answering questions and earning your degree. That's a red flag that the school is not real.
When you're looking for ways to expand education the BBB suggests to do your research and be careful about who you chose as an online school.
There are companies that will just take your fee and then give you a fake certificate. Some will allow you to go through the whole education process and realize they are not accredited.
Mason says you can use sites or contact agencies like the Council on higher education to confirm accreditation as well as the Department of Education.
Be aware of a place that says life experiences count as credit. They may just be trying to get your money and then give you a fake diploma.
If you're trying to take the quick way out, where you're told you earn your diploma based on life experience it may sound great but it may not have any real value to an agency or employer.
Employers are encouraged to check the diploma or certificate and do their research on it to check and make sure it is legitimate.
There shouldn't be a simple site that requires just a matter of answering questions and getting a piece of paper - that's a sign of a diploma mill.
A diploma mill (also known as a degree mill) is a company or organization that claims to be a higher education institution but provides illegitimate academic degrees and diplomas for a fee. The degrees can be fabricated (made-up), falsified (fake), or misrepresented (practically useless).
Mason explains that there should be real courses where you're earning and adding to your education. You should be earning credits along the way, have a teacher that you're interacting with, and doing classes virtually or at real school.
If there are any fees involved, Mason also recommends using a credit card so it is easier to settle.