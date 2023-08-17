The Better Business Bureau says a new scam is popping up. This time, scammers are now using QR codes to steal information.
QR codes can send to you websites, mobile apps, digital marketplaces, or anything else available online.
Some scammers attempt to mislead people by altering legitimate business ads with fake cods that direct users to phishing websites, fraudulent payment portals, and downloads that infect devices with viruses.
Michele Mason with the BBB says, "If you are out and about, especially something like a parking lot, look for signs that someone has placed a sticker over an existing one it's just like with our gas skimmers. We have to look for some signs of tampering and sometimes it can be really difficult."
If you've been the victim of a QR scam, report it to the BBB and you could prevent another person from falling victim.