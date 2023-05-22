May is considered National Moving Month, with more than 27 million people reported to have moved this time last year.
All of these moves open the door to scammers, and the Better Business Bureau has shared some tips and tricks to keep you safe if you plan on moving.
President of the BBB, Michele Mason, says more than 15 thousand moving scams have been reported.
Mason says they have seen companies ask for a deposit then never show up, try to charge more to have their items delivered, or get everything loaded, then try to increase the price.