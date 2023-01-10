The Better Business Bureau said posts about missing children are now appearing on Facebook "buy and sell pages” as scams.
Scammers are now creating Facebook posts about a missing child, but once the post is shared, scammers are changing it to an ad of some sort.
Michele Mason, the President of Better Business Bureau in Chattanooga said the missing kid scam posts that are changed to ads range from apartment rentals, to purchasing a product, or doing a survey for money.
“Some of the reports we are receiving are showing that people might actually click and provide a deposit or answer a survey. It can range from a risk of losing your money, opening up your bank account or your funds to someone else, to giving out personal information that they may try to use to steal your identity,” Mason said.
She said because the original missing child post is shared by a friend a person is more likely to click on it, thinking it's legitimate.
The posts are usually emotional, urging people to share immediately.
“We encourage people if you have recently done this, go back and check that post and see what is activating and whether it is a valid post. You can do your homework and see whether or not there is something in the news about a child being missing that matches,” Mason said.
Mason said it is best to delete the post if you notice there has been a change.
Cleveland Police Department Officer Jennifer Samples is aware of the scam.
She said it has a chance to interfere with real posts about missing children in the future.
“People get used to seeing those scams pop up they are going to scroll right past it and people get so cautions of sharing something like that thinking it is a scam. When a real one comes out, they are going to be more hesitant to share that,” Samples said.
Before sharing a post, Officer Samples encourages people to double check reliable sources or by calling dispatch.
She said people should also pay attention to who originated the post before sharing something as urgent as a missing child.
“Look at their name, look at how long the account has been active. One of the biggest things I try to teach people is if they have turned off the comments that is a big warning sign that it is not realistic. If you have a missing kid you are going to want those comments, you are going to want those leads. Anytime, they have turned off the comments that is a big red flag,” Samples said.
Click here to report a scam.