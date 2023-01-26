The Better Business Bureau is asking the public to watch out for a Valentine's Day scam.
They say last year around this time, several "fake florists" popped up, looking for those last-minute shoppers.
The BBB explains that ads would say it wasn't too late to order your loved one some valentines day flowers. Then on that special day, a disaster would arrive.
Michele Mason with the BBB explains, "If they were delivered, they were of poor quality, not what they expected, or sometimes they received contact back saying you had to get a higher level order because they were out of what you wanted to order, wanting - of course - to charge you more."
She says most often, these fake companies disappear so it is hard to locate them and get your money back.
She adds that it is best to make sure you have a reliable florist, and to order early.
When you're crunched for time, you are more likely to be trapped by a "fake florist" making what seems to be a promising deal.