Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says a phishing email is going around claiming to come from the BBB.
"Anything that also is a very generic message is going to be telltale because when we get a complaint, we're going to notify who we're sending it to, and typically in the body of that have more details that are very specific," said Mason.
The email claims the BBB received a complaint about your business, and it includes a link to a DocuSign site.
This particular scam targets business owners, but the BBB has seen its name be used in the past to scam consumers.
You can contact the BBB with any questions if you are suspicious of an email or communication claiming to be the bureau.