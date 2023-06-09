We are hitting the peak time for vacation planning and if we know that, scammers are aware as well.
Michele Mason with the BBB says last year more than 105 million dollars were lost in travel related scams.
To make sure your vacation is as stress free as possible you should:
- Plan ahead.
- Get trip details in writing.
To be extra cautious, the BBB suggests using a third party vendor to book your trip.
Mason says, "We highly encourage people that if you do use a third party to book things like hotels, you go back and confirm your reservation with the hotel itself and just verify the terms and conditions involved."
Everyone loves to share their vacation photos, but Mason recommends waiting until you've come back from your vacation.
If you post while you are away, you can make your home a target for home invasions.