Father's Day is just around the corner, and the National Retail Federation is estimating a total spending of almost 23 billion dollars on Father's Day gifts.
When purchasing gifts online the BBB says its essential to exercise caution and carefully read the limitations of the purchase, expected delivery date, and source of the product.
Michele Mason with the BBB says, "Also, if you are buying electronics, or if you're buying any kind of items online, I'll be really care about the websites where we are seeing a lot of pop up sites. They use brand names very similar to well-known reputable companies. Make sure it's not only on the right site, but that the site is secure, so always look at the URL and make sure it starts with a HTPS and has a closed lock. "
So to protect yourself:
- Read the fine print.
- Watch for signs of tampering.
- Have a backup plan.
You can always check out companies at BBB.org.