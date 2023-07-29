There are many online tools available to help with a job search.
The Better Business Bureau says while you may find some good options by browsing general job boards, the BBB is warning the public of a new employment scam.
This is when someone claims to be with the IRS and says they are interested in hiring you.
Several people have reported this scam across Tennessee and the U.S.
The BBB says you can easily give your information to the wrong person and someone can easily steal your identity.
Michele Mason with the BBB says, "Someone is looking for a job, someone claiming to be with the IRS, reached out to them and it sounds intriguing.. the next thing you know, they need your personal information and that's the hook right there, unfortunately."