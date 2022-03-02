As concerns rise for emergency needs for people in Ukraine, you may be thinking about giving. Before you do, the Better Business Bureau has tips on how to make sure your money is going to help.
"Any thing that's high profile like this, there's going to be scammers like this," Better Business Bureau President Michele Mason said.
The BBB has a list of vetted organizations collecting supplies or funds for Ukraine relief efforts. Although there may be some more out there, Mason said beware of websites that appear legitimate.
"Be watchful for anything that just pops up suddenly, a new site, a new organizations," Mason said.
Never follow a donation link sent by email, text, or social media.
In order for an organization to be accredited by the BBB, it must meet the 20 charity standards. Some of those are truth and transparent representations, an active volunteer board, and being effective in achieving its mission.
"One of our standards does say that a certain percentage of the money should go specifically to programs and you can review that and make sure they're meeting that standard," Mason said.
If the standards aren't met, that doesn't mean you can't donate to them, but Mason said be careful.
"You can check to see what those are, they may not be as important to you when making the decision on where to donate your money," Mason said.
When paying, use a credit card. Mason said it's the most secure way to do so.
"If this should turn out to be a bogus offer that you're supporting, you have a way to work with your financial institution to address that," Mason said.
The list of accredited charities who are either currently raising funds for assistance effort in Ukraine or preparing for needs that could arise if conflict results in population displacement can be found at give.org.