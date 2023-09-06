The Better Business Bureau is raising concerns on fake jobs targeting college students.
BBB President, Michele Mason, says scammers will email students on their school account and it will look like it is coming from someone at the school.
She says the student is then given money to purchase gift cards or any other supples they are told they will need for the job.
"This turns into a check-cashing scam where they send you a fake check and advise you to cash the funds and send part of those back to them as part of the job requirements. Unfortunately, if that check is bad, then you're going to be responsible for the sponsor. You're gonna lose your money in the end."