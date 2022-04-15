BBB holds bi-annual, two-day shred event on April 22nd and 23rd

The bi-annual, two-day shred event will be held on Fri, April 22nd and Sat., April 23rd from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Shredding will take place at Clear Creek Church of Christ in Hixson on Friday.
On Saturday, shredding will be in the parking lot of the Coke A Cola Plant on Shepherd Rd.
Michele with the BBB says, "This is an opportunity for people to shred documents, we also are allowing people to bring hard drives to be destroyed. We are also doing some recycling, so you can bring computers or monitors for recycling."
The BBB explains that shredding events help reduce identity theft cases, and are a great way to do it safely - and free!
"We want to help people make sure they are continuing to protect their identity. We found last year in the Federal Trade Commission that, in 2021, they found 1.4 million cases of identity theft reported, and that's a 25% increase from the year before."
The BBB says we have a lot of personal information online and we can sometimes forget that we have personal information on our hard drives and documents as well.
Representatives of the Hamilton County Coalition will also attend the event to take prescription drugs that are no longer used and need to be disposed of.
Drug prescription drop-offs keep from getting into the hands of others, but the BBB encourages you to drop off entire vile to protect your information on the bottle.
With such a popular event, the BBB asks that people limit objects to three bags or trash bags.
Residents can drive through with items in the trunk of their car - and volunteers will remove the belongings to put in a bin for on-site shredding.
Examples of items recommended for shredding include: checks and tax documents. To view a full list - click HERE.
The BBB says to show up early. If the trucks fill up, they will have to turn people away.
The next best alternative is to come the following day or attend the next shredding event in October.
Volunteers can put residents needing immediate service in contact with the shredding company.
TIPS:
- Remove thick binder clips - take out of binders.
- Paperclips and staples are fine, but nothing bigger.
- No store bags
The team will go through items to make sure it is safe for shredding.