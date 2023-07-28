The BBB is warning of a scam popping up across the region.
The scam is calling companies to come pick up their vehicles from services that transport cars or motorcycles.
Michele Mason with the BBB says the kick is that after paying a down payment, the vehicle is either never picked up or the company will ask for more money before they will delivery the customer's property.
If you see an ad with a really low price, it may be too good to be true.
Michele Mason says to be really cautious about some of this because unfortunately, that can be a red flag that you're going to do with someone who really doesn't have good intention.
If you need a transport service, the BBB has a list of accredited options across the Tennessee Valley on their website.