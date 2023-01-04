The ongoing battle between new Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and the County Commission took another turn Wednesday.
Commissioners voted to fund legal fees for the County Commission and County Attorney's Office, but not County Mayor Weston Wamp.
The war of words between commissioners and Wamp took place in the in Wednesday's public meeting.
Commissioners urged Wamp to end the disagreement several times, as Wamp accused commissioners of bullying him into ending the lawsuit.
Commissioners also updated the cost of the ongoing lawsuit in Mayor Wamp's attempts to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.
They said more than $70,000 dollars has already been spent on the lawsuit.
Their attorney estimated the cost could reach as much as $200,000 taxpayer dollars if their disagreement goes to trial.
Nearly all of the commissioners spoke publicly Wednesday, asking Wamp to withdraw his attempt to fire Taylor.
But Wamp said he wasn't going to do that.
The disagreement has been going on since September, when Wamp attempted to fire Taylor, accusing him of doing non-county business on county time, and saying he violated attorney-client privilege.
Commissioners unanimously blocked Wamp's attempts multiple times, saying he did not have that power.
That led the confiscation of Taylor's computer, and Taylor filing a lawsuit in response.
Taylor's attorney did not clarify if he would drop the lawsuit if Wamp dropped his.