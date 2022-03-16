Chattanooga street closures for Memorial Day weekend

The Hamilton County Highway Dept. will be closing Bates Road in Apison on Thurs. March 17th.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for a drain tile to be replaced.

It will be closed at 11502 Bates Road to all traffic because there will be an open trench across the road.

Detours will be posted at Alabama Road.

