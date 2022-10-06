Like many retailers, Bass Pro Shops is adding holiday staff to help serve the expected shoppers during the upcoming Christmas season.
As many as 3,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions will be filled during the nation-wide hiring event scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13.
Chattanooga's Bass Pro Shops is expected to hire 22 candidates for positions in several retail departments.
The company says that those who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting the Bass Pro Shops jobs website. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Employee benefits include:
- Merchandise discounts up to 50 percent off
- Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
- Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members
The company also says that interested candidates who cannot attend the hiring event may contact the store directly.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 10:00am -7:00pm
WHERE: Bass Pro Shops
1000 Bass Pro Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37412