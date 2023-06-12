Thirteen high school students started a week-long TECH Academy program Monday at Chattanooga State Community College.
The chemical manufacturing company BASF partnered with the college to inspire kids interested in a TECH or STEM career.
"It helps a lot of kids, especially like me, to help decide what kind of career they want," said high school senior, Tauheedah Brady.
Brady is one of the 13 Chattanooga high school students participating in the week-long TECH academy program.
Each day participants will start learning about soft skills in the classroom before getting hands-on with activities like welding, 3-d printing, and engineering design.
"And I wanted to be able to see what kind of careers I would do, because I've kind of decided on a technical career later in my life, and I feel like this would be a great way to go out during the summer and see," said Brady.
On Monday, the teens walked to the Tennessee River to learn about water filtration and the diseases unfiltered water can carry.
"I feel like everybody should have this opportunity. I think it's great we do this every year," said Brady.
The program is free to anyone who wants to join and happens every year.
Brittany Davis with BASF says they hope even more kids sign up next year.
"So we are hoping by engaging high school students local to the Chattanooga area, they choose to pursue a career in STEM-related career field in the Chattanooga area," said Brittany Davis, BASF Operations Manager.
Those students involved in the TECH program will celebrate this Friday with a graduation ceremony. It will be at Chattanooga State Community College starting at 11:30 in the morning.
