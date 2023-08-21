Astronomy telescope

If you're looking to add skywatching to your list of hobbies, this one's for you.

The Barnard Astronomical Society is partnering with Chattanooga Outdoors to hold a Telescope Buyers Guide/Workshop.

The workshop will be held at Chattanooga's Coolidge Park Thursday, August 24, with three sessions starting at 6:00pm and lasting until about 9:00pm.

Those who attend will see a short presentation on what to buy and what to avoid, then a brief demo of equipment in the parking lot.

You can learn more at the Phillip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center Facebook event page and sign up.

