If you're looking to add skywatching to your list of hobbies, this one's for you.
The Barnard Astronomical Society is partnering with Chattanooga Outdoors to hold a Telescope Buyers Guide/Workshop.
The workshop will be held at Chattanooga's Coolidge Park Thursday, August 24, with three sessions starting at 6:00pm and lasting until about 9:00pm.
Those who attend will see a short presentation on what to buy and what to avoid, then a brief demo of equipment in the parking lot.
You can learn more at the Phillip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center Facebook event page and sign up.