Today, the Chattanooga Beer Board is discussing five violations for Mary's Bar and Grill on McCallie Avenue.
The bar is the site of where three people were killed and 14 others were shot on June 5th.
Chattanooga police say Mary's beer license expired on December 31 of last year, and their operation permit was also expired.
They say Mary's did not call police or 911 the night of the shooting.
The bar's owner, Willie Gholston, says he is guilt free about the incident, claiming the crowd wasn't from his bar.
