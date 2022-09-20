A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday evening, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Police responded to the robbery at the 1600 Block of Gunbarrel Road just before 3:30pm.
Authorities say the suspect held the clerk at gun point and fled the scene before police could arrive.
No one was hurt and police are reviewing video footage of the robbery to learn more.
If you know anything, the Chattanooga Police Department asks you call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.