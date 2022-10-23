The Trojan Marching Invitational happened at Soddy Daisy High School on Saturday.
15 local and regional bands competed for the Trojan War Helmet. It's the second year Soddy Daisy has hosted the competition - and they feel it's important for the students to have an opportunity to pursue their passions.
This year, Cleveland High School won the Trojan War Helmet. This is the third year they have won.
We want to congratulate them, and all of the bands for their success.
To see more video of the bands that competed, click the post below. Local 3's Chief Meteorologist David Karnes was at the event to capture the moments.