Bald eagle rescued from Douglas Lake

Wildlife Officers in Tennessee recently rescued a juvenile bald eagle that was injured near Swanns Marina.
A boater on Douglas Lake flagged down Wildlife Officers Justin Pinkston, Hunter Wisecarver, and Spencer Wilson, and together they worked to capture the injured bird.
After capture, the young eagle was transported to the American Eagle Foundation and then taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) for an exam.
The exam revealed that the eagle had a broken wing that had healed improperly.
To repair the wing, surgery will need to be performed. After recovery, the bald eagle will either be rehomed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to a sanctuary or taken out west to tribal authorities.
It is believed that the bird had been on the ground for a week or two before its rescue.