Be Caffeinated is partnering with the local non-profit Be The Change Youth Initiative. The program is called "Bagel for Change"- a percentage of the proceeds Be Caffeinated makes from bagel sales will be donated to BTCYI.
Deirdre Catlett, Operations Director at BTCYI, said it's a really great partnership. BTCYI focuses on projects surrounding the importance of youth mental health, but they also serve our community in other ways. They are currently focusing on putting this money toward a food insecurity project.
"One of the things that we said was ‘What are the places in our community that need the most help?' and food insecurity was one of them for sure," Catlett said.
The next project they are raising money toward is building and community food pantry and clothing closet at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy.
Collaboration projects like this align perfectly with Be Caffeinated's mission.
"They have that same mindset- They just want to bring everyone together and that’s been great," Nathan Tucker, Be Caffeinated Marketing Manager, said. "They’re just so involved and they have such big ideas that we feel really match well with us."
You can find these “Bagels for Change” at Be Caffeinated sold only on the weekends.
"The bagels are literally selling out in hours! We could not have asked for a better partnership!" Catlett said.
"It’s definitely getting a lot of attention so far," Tucker said. "It’s gotten more eyes on Be The Change (BTCYI) and on Be Caffeinated. Folks seem to be really excited- Really enjoying the bagels."
Tucker said this is a great example of how different worlds collide and get creative to benefit our community.
"It’s just a great example of how people in the community can come together from different backgrounds- business, non profit... local youth and mental health, selling bagels!" Tucker said.