The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.
The USDA says the metal was discovered after a customer complaint reporting they found metal in the bacon topping product.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
The bacon toppings, made by Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation, were sold under several different labels.
The USDA expects there to be additional products containing the bacon toppings and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated lists and labels.
The toppings were produced on various dates between Feb. 21, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2022 and March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022.
The following product(s) are being recalled:
- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”
The products have the establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
They items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon product may have been used to produce other products.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.