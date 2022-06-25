Do you love bacon so much you want to smell like it -- without the hassle of actually cooking?
Bacon lovers can smell like their favorite treat with this bacon-scented perfume
A new bacon-scented fragrance from Tyson-owned Wright Brand might just be right for you. The scent, named Wright N°100, was released on Thursday to celebrate the brand's 100th year anniversary, according to a press release from Wright.
True bacon fiends can purchase the meaty fragrance for $19.22 at Wright100.com.
The gender-neutral scent was created in collaboration with Ann Gottlieb, who has helped develop fragrances for clients like Britney Spears, Victoria's Secret and Calvin Klein. The scent isn't pure bacon: Wright N°100 features notes of bacon, applewood, bergamot, white patchouli, sandalwood and maple syrup, according to the release.
"We only turn 100 once and with that in mind, we wanted to create something unique and special to help consumers celebrate our centennial anniversary with us," said Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand, in an email to CNN.
"Not to mention, there are few things more addictive than the smell of bacon cooking (in the oven-- that's our recommended preparation)."
"One of the things that makes Wright Brand bacon special is that it's real wood-smoked so we thought why not bottle up our signature real wood-smoked aroma to expand the sensory experience of our bacon," Tharp said.
The scent also features a note of Mousse de Saxe, a combination of leather and vanilla popular in 1922, as a nod to the brand's founding year.
Wright Brand was launched in 1922 in Vernon, Texas, and was acquired by Tyson Foods corporation in 2001.
