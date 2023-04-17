The competition is heading up this weekend as amateur grillers and smokers compete for bragging rights as Chattanooga's best backyard cooks at the 8th Annual Ruby Falls Battle Below The Clouds BBQ cook-off this Saturday. Categories will include the best pulled pork, ribs and grand champion.
The event will not only feature the competition, but also live bluegrass music and exciting kid activities. There will be plenty of BBQ to enjoy and even door prize drawings.
For more information, and to get your tickets, visit https://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/battle-below-the-clouds.