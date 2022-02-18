TGIF! The rain and wind of yesterday are gone and replaced by cooler air. The official high for Friday has already happened with temperatures still in the 60s at midnight. Our daytime highs will only be in the 40s today. Quite the shock after our mild week so far. Clouds in the morning will gradually decrease for some sunshine in the afternoon. Then, it’ll become mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
The weekend will have cold mornings and nice afternoons. Saturday should hit 54 with abundant sunshine. Sunday a little warmer at 59 and sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
A rainy pattern will then set up for next work-week. It won’t rain all day, but each day does have a chance for scattered to widespread showers. It’ll generally be mild with highs in the 60s until another drop in temperatures next Friday.