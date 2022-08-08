It's back-to-school week for Hamilton County Schools and COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
"Globally speaking, COVID is not at all gone. We are absolutely in the middle of a spike not just with cases, but hospitalization are increasing, not just nationally but locally," Dr. Jensen Hyde, Internist at Erlanger Health Systems said.
She said it's not time for families to put their guards down when it comes to COVID-19 protection and back to school. Some restrictions may be more relaxed now overall, but it's important to stay cautious and prepare.
"There is no unilateral thing that you can do to completely protect any one person, right, so a layered approach is really important. I think as schools go back, considering what layers they're going to implement and what triggers they're going to have to do so is really, really important," She said.
Making sure students are maximally vaccinated, masking up if they are compromised or live with a parent who is, and continuing to use proper sanitation methods consistently throughout the school day are keys to staying protected.
"Masks are overall less prevalent... you'll go to stores and they're no longer refilling their hand sanitizers...there's things that we are not doing as a community that we were doing much more robustly," She said.
She suggests that for schools to stay ahead of cases, make sure an effective plan is in place at each school.
"Figure out what your school's plans are so that you can figure out what your level of comfort is with that. And you'll want to make a decision in your family about masking for back to school based on numbers... that would probably be a conversation to have with your kids on the front end and know if you're comfortable with what your school is doing as we go back to school," she said.
The 2022-2023 school year begins Wednesday, August 10th.