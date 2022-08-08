When it comes to childhood obesity Tennessee ranks 6th out of the 50 states with 20.8% of youth ages 10 to 17 considered obese. Vida Gallaher, a Registered Dietician says they specialize in obesity problems at the Childhood Healthy Eating and Active Living Center.
"We are seeing very high rates of kids who are coming in with cholesterol, pre-diabetes and I feel like the numbers are getting higher and higher every year," expressed Gallaher.
She says eating habits are a major factor in a child's weight and as parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, Gallaher says there's small changes you can make that will have a big impact. She says first try to limit sugary drinks.
"Whenever you think of apple juice or whenever you think of orange juice, you think of children. So whenever you're going to the store you don't think about the sugar and the calories and how those things add up."
This includes sports drinks like Gatorade and Powerade. She says having protein for breakfast like eggs or Greek yogurt will help keep your child full.
"Having something like just a peanut butter sandwich, I know a lot of kids don't have a very strong appetite in the mornings, but it helps them with kind of having more of a splurge situation in the evening if they have regular meals throughout the day," explained Gallaher.
She says schools do a great job at providing nutritious meals, but if you can afford to pack your child's lunch make sure to include a fruit.
"Simple things, like a healthy sandwich on whole grain bread, rather than white bread, limiting the sauces so instead of regular mayonnaise, using low- fat mayonnaise, if you have cheese sticks, doing low-fat cheese or even low-fat cheese on sandwiches."
Healthy habits start at home. Gallaher said when creating new eating habits start out small and make sure the entire family is on the same page. You never want to single out a child for their health.
You can find resources through myplate.com, the WIC program and the Chattanooga Food Bank. Gallaher said it's also important that your child sees their primary care physician regularly to monitor their health. They can be referred to the Childhood Healthy Eating and Active Living Center if their doctor finds it necessary.