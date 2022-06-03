The mosquito population begins to increase during the summer as warm, humid weather returns to the Tennessee Valley.
Mosquitoes are typically most active during the morning and evening hours, so taking extra precautions during those times will help avoid unwanted bites.
Precautions such as wearing mosquito repellant, wearing light-colored clothing, and avoiding floral scents will help keep the mosquitoes away.
Removing standing or stagnant water will also keep the mosquito population down. Mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in stagnant water, making small bodies of water ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Calling an exterminator out to your property to do regular treatments is another way to kill mosquitoes from the source.
Keeping the mosquito population down is important because they carry diseases like Zika and West Nile Virus. In fact, mosquitoes result in over 1 million deaths worldwide each year. Fortunately, taking proper precautions this summer will help keep those pesky mosquitoes and viruses away.