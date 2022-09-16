The Avian Flu, also known as the bird flu, is back in Tennessee for the first time since 2017. All poultry shows and exhibits are, now, on hold, and backyard farmers cannot sell poultry at any market.
The Avian Flu has not spread to Duck, Cluck, Goose Urban Farms but many poultry farmers around the state are worried about what it could mean for their birds.
"Some of these are pets, it would mean losing all of them all at once it would be devastating," said Owner Jennifer Lawrence.
Jennifer Lawrence started Duck, Cluck, Goose Urban Farms a few years ago after she began collecting chickens to have her own source of eggs.
Lawrence says after finding out about critically endangered birds her hobby turned into a passion to save species that were at risk like the Dutch Hookbill.
The Avian Flu was last in Tennessee five years ago and now that it's made a return, Lawrence has been monitoring her birds closely making sure they show no signs of illness or start to drop dead, but she says she can't do much to stop wild birds.
"They're the carriers, and you can't control were ever they go," said Lawrence.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture advises poultry farmers to bring their birds indoors until the Avian Flu is brought under control.
Lawrence says many farmers in her situation don't have the capability of doing that, but she is taking sanitary precautions.
"Clean shoes, having a bleach pan with bleach and water to dips shoes in," said Lawrence.
Lawrence says if one of her birds became sick with the Avian Flu, she would have to contact the Department of Agriculture for testing and they would have to put down her entire flock of endangered birds.
"And for a farm like this it would mean losing all my birds," said Lawrence.
State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says while the disease may spread to farms there is no risk of consuming contaminated chicken from a grocery store.
Right now, Lawrence is unable to ship any of her product until the disease is controlled, but she's more concerned about losing her pets.
"Hoping and praying is all we can do at this point," said Lawrence.