A local library is celebrating their love for literacy with its annual Author Fest in April!
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will host over 35 authors and artists of all genres on Saturday, April 1.
Several panels will be offered throughout the event, including Storytelling Basics, Getting Your Materials into Print, and Comics and Illustrator Panel.
There will also be a Kid's Corner filled with free activities and crafts, and an egg hunt where participants will get to pick out a free book.
The festitivies begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Learn more about the events and the authors on their Facebook here.