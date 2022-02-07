Nearly a month ago the McMinn County School Board voted to remove a graphic novel about the holocaust from its 8th grade curriculum, a move that has received a great deal of attention in Tennessee and beyond.

Monday night, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga co-sponsored a webinar with the author of "Maus" Art Spiegleman.

More than 10,000 people joined the webinar on Zoom and Facebook Live to hear the author’s point of view.

“We are honored and grateful to have Art Spiegelman with us this evening, to engage to learn and to find common ground about difficult subjects,” said Michael Dzik, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Chattanooga.

The difficult subject is the holocaust and compounding it is the use of a graphic novel some adults in McMinn County believe is too graphic for 8th graders. “Maus” is the story that portrays Jews as mice and Nazis as cats.

Parents react to McMinn County School Board removal of novel on the holocaust Based on the McMinn County School Board minutes, board members said the book has vulgar and inappropriate language and graphic depictions.

The board of education did not ban the book, but instead removed it from the curriculum.

Spiegleman says he didn't think of “Maus” as a learning tool, but to share his story. Even so, this webinar leaned more toward the lessons taught by “Maus”.

“The danger is if you don't know what happened and don't pick up from it, it's not that history exactly repeats itself, but to protect yourself from what can happen,” said Spiegleman.

Spiegleman said he's heard from many who are expressing themselves, showing solidarity.

“I'm really knocked out by people I don't need them, to do it, it's not going to affect my income. I'm doing fine, but sending copies of Maus everywhere to make sure that it's available in libraries to the point that the McMinn library says please send other books or money, we're drowning in mice! The gesture is really important. It makes it clear, you know, school board you need to learn. This is proof your opinions are hardly universal, that your attitudes need rethinking more that your kids do,” said Spiegleman.

The McMinn County School Board did not comment on Monday night’s webinar, but is meeting on Thursday at 5:30pm at the Center for Educational Excellence.