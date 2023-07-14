Amaero International Limited, an Australian-based company is establishing its first U.S facility in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The company is investing nearly $55 million into this facility, bringing more than 100 new jobs to Bradley County in the near future.
Doug Berry with the Cleveland-Bradley County Chamber of Commerce said getting Amaero International Limited to come to Cleveland is one of the city's biggest landings.
“This company is an advanced manufacturing concern out of Australia and will locate its cooperate offices, R&D facilities, as well as their initial production for titanium powder,” Berry said.
Berry said this is a part of a strategy to bring an advanced level of manufacturing to the community.
“It's on the cutting edge of production for tomorrow, and to provide a broader range of employment opportunities for not one our skilled craftsmen in this community but also the engineering students that we crank out. The research and development component of this is very attractive to us, and not to mention adding them as a corporate tenant to our community,” Berry said.
Job hiring for the company will begin in 2024 and will gradually increase over the next three years.
“To address to economic impact, 105 jobs, at an average wage of approximately $70,000 a year. That is what we were focused on the job creation,” Berry said.
He said that is a substantial increase in the average wage at plant operations in Bradley County.
Berry said Cleveland and Bradley County officials’ aggressive interest in the project and easier access to other industries played a major role in the company’s decision.
“The company realized there is more stability in the market place here and in closer proximity to the major players in aerospace defense related industries as well as metal product manufacturing. That lead them to scarp an opportunity in the United Arab Emirates, believe it or not and shift to a Tennessee location,” Berry said.