The Austin Hatcher Foundation is kicking off another STEM-based Program called GreenPower USA Formula Goblin through its Industrial Arts Therapy!
The Formula Goblin project aims to inspire children ages 9 – 11 years old to take an interest in engineering in a fun and innovative way.
The Austin Hatcher Foundation says a team of pediatric cancer survivors and siblings will build an electric race car and compete in the upcoming Green Prix in October.
Hixon Motor Sports’ support is the power behind AHF’s Goblin G2 racecar.
The Mazda MX-5 Cup team is helping fund the nine children who will be building and racing this Formula Goblin electric vehicle car, as well as the car’s bodywork panels, its livery (artwork design), crew gear, a canopy tent, extra parts, a full toolset to build and repair the car, two STEAM and Industrial Arts educators and more.
To support or learn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation and the E-Racing program, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org/goblin. To learn more about Hixon Motor Sports, visit https://www.hixonmotorsports.com/.