Austin Hatcher Foundation & Lee University partner for 'LaCROSSe Out Cancer' game

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is teaming up for its first annual “LaCROSSe Out Cancer” fundraiser game with the Lee University Women's lacrosse team this Saturday, April 15.
The event will be a collaborative effort to raise awareness and funds for families facing the effects of pediatric cancer, complete with restaurant give back nights, t-shirt sales and the Saturday lacrosse game at the Ray Conn Sports Complex in Cleveland, Tennessee.
“I’m a pediatric cancer survivor myself,” said Lee lacrosse coach Megan Smith. “Austin Hatcher has been huge for me in my journey, so to be able to give back with awareness and fundraising at this game is awesome. Saturday’s game is bigger than lacrosse, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and services to young cancer patients and their families.
The Foundation offers a variety of programs, including counseling, therapy, family programs, education and more at no cost to help patients and families cope with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
There will be several giveback nights throughout the month, where a portion of proceeds from select restaurants and businesses will be donated to the Austin Hatcher Foundation.
Giveback days and restaurants include: Salsarita’s in Cleveland all day April 11, Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes 5 – 8 p.m. April 11, Perkits in Cleveland all day April 14, Misfit Tacos 4 –7 p.m. April 20, and Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill in Cleveland 3 – 9 p.m. May 2. “LaCROSSe Out Cancer” must be mentioned at the restaurant for the giveback.
The main event will take place during the Lee University Women's Lacrosse game against the Montevallo Falcons on Saturday, April 15th, where both teams will be wearing special warm-up shirts in honor of pediatric cancer patients.
T-shirts will be sold at the game, or can be purchased from any lacrosse team member. In addition to the dual benefits of raising funds and awareness for the Foundation, the LaCROSSe Out Cancer game also serves as a fun, diversionary activity for children and families who the Foundation serves. Those children will be invited to walk onto the field with players for a special recognition before the game.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lee lacrosse team for this event,” said Shayna Webb, Marketing Coordinator at Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer and former Lee lacrosse athlete. “We love Lee Athletics and their commitment to giving back. The lacrosse team has been super supportive throughout the fundraising process, and of course, we can’t thank Coach Megan enough for not only helping us create this event for the first time, but also being such an inspiration to the team as a cancer survivor herself.”
The event is open to the public, and donations can be made at https://bit.ly/lacrosseoutcancer.
All proceeds from the event, t-shirt sales and giveback nights will go directly to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.
For more information about the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer and the Lee University LaCROSSe Out Cancer game, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org/lacrosse.