Wednesday is International Childhood Cancer Day.
Right here in Chattanooga we have the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer. It's the nation's only 100% free psycho and social center, assisting those children and their families.
The experience of childhood cancer goes beyond the diagnoses and impacts the entire family. That's why for the past 16 years, the Austin Hatcher Foundation has offered a variety of free therapeutic services to help families as they go through that tough journey.
In 2006 co-founders of the foundation, Amy Jo and Jim Ozborn lost their two-month-old son Austin Hatcher Ozborn to a rare form of pediatric cancer. A few months later, they turned their pain into passion and started the foundation.
"Because they realized the gap and lack of resources there was for the family facing these affects of childhood cancer," said Shayna Webb, AHF Marketing Coordinator.
Webb says in one year 40,000 children under go cancer treatment in the U.S.
"And sometimes we just see parents walk through the door and they're like, 'I'm just ready to fall over.' Nothing can prepare you for if you hear the words, 'your child has cancer,'" said Webb.
That's where they come in. She says their 33,000 square foot facility hosts programs for the whole family to heal together, like music and art therapy.
"Or whether it's grief group, so parents can be with other parents who have been through something similar, and everywhere in between," said Webb.
Webb says children undergoing chemotherapy suffer a wide range of lifelong side effects that can hinder their fine motor skills.
This is where their industrial arts program came from. Kids and their families can build custom cars together.
"It's fun for them to do together, but also helps erase these affects that the chemotherapy brings on the children," said Webb.
Webb says their most recent car was auctioned off for $137,000, and all the money goes back to the foundation to continue their mission.
"And we want to make sure we can help fulfill our mission, which is that every child can reach their full potential," said Webb.
She says in the past 16 years, the foundation has helped 88,000 children and their families.
Webb says unfortunately not every child can beat cancer. But she says the foundation will continue to help those families for their whole lives.
"Its cool to get to see brothers and sisters sometimes run in here, and they'll go up and touch their sisters name on the wall, then they'll go off to what ever activity or counseling they're doing that day," said Webb.
She says thanks to advancements in research and technology, 400,000 children have beaten cancer in the U.S.
The foundation is hosting their Bubbles of Fun Run coming up on February 25th. The whole community is invited to help them celebrate hope and joy.
If your family is looking for support, or you want to help out the foundation, you can reach them by clicking here.