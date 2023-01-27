Organizers of the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hoping to provide more resources for families of children with pediatric cancer.
"We blow bubbles at the finish line which just fills the whole course with this feeling of joy and hope, which is what we want," said Marketing Coordinator Shayna Webb.
You can lace up your running shoes next month for the annual Bubbles of Fun Run at the Tennessee Riverpark.
"It's going to be a great morning where we can raise funds and awareness for these people facing pediatric cancer," said Webb.
Webb said the Bubbles of Fun Run is a big component to helping provide free resources to families of children with pediatric cancer with 100% of the funds going to helping these families.
"That's services like occupational therapy, grief counseling, marriage counseling for the parents," said Webb.
She said it's important to make sure everyone in the family is supported in a variety of ways.
"It's just so cool to see our counselors and our licensed psychologists and family coordinators grab these families' hands and help them through not only the present while they're going through cancer, but also afterwards," said Webb.
Webb hopes they meet fundraising goals while providing extra joy to any family facing a hard time.
"We hope around 300 people would come," said Webb. "We help these families cope in the present and thrive in the future after a pediatric cancer diagnosis."