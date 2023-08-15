The Cleveland Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the Keith Street and Raider Drive area from 6 pm to 1 am.
Driving under the influence (DUI) laws and statistics can vary by state, including Tennessee. DUI penalties and statistics are subject to change due to updates in laws, enforcement, and societal shifts.
The average cost of a DUI is around $10,000 or more. This includes fines, legal fees, court costs, increased insurance rates, alcohol education programs, and other related expenses. However, this cost can vary widely based on factors such as the state, the severity of the offense, and legal fees.
When encountering sobriety checkpoints, drivers often need clarification on their rights and responsibilities when faced with law enforcement officers. Here's a breakdown of key points to remember:
1. Interaction with Law Enforcement: When stopped at sobriety checkpoints, drivers might feel obligated to converse with officers due to their authority. However, motorists have the right to remain silent and are not legally required to respond to questions. They can present a card indicating their choice to invoke their Constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent and continue if there's no reasonable suspicion to prolong the stop.
2. Field Sobriety Tests: Officers who suspect intoxication may ask drivers to perform field sobriety tests like the one-leg stand or walk-and-turn. While officers might not explicitly state this, drivers are not obligated to undergo these tests. It's important to note that refusal won't prevent arrest, but it could help avoid self-incrimination.
3. Breath or Blood Tests: Upon establishing probable cause for arrest, officers often request breath or blood tests. At this stage, drivers can no longer decline without consequences. Refusal could trigger the state's implied consent law, leading to license revocation for one to two years. Penalties from test refusal are added to any DUI-related penalties resulting from conviction.
4. Legal Representation: A DUI arrest in Tennessee, even for a first-time offense, can have lasting consequences. Anyone facing a DUI charge should consult a lawyer to protect their rights. Legal representation can help build a strong defense, including assessing whether their rights were violated during the sobriety checkpoint or arrest.
By understanding their rights and options, drivers can make informed decisions when encountering sobriety checkpoints and interacting with law enforcement.