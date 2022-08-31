August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.
Some of the goals in raising awareness are to reduce drug overdose deaths and remember without stigma those who died from an overdose.
The day is also meant to educate people about overdose prevention.
In 2022, nearly 600 overdoses have happened in Chattanooga and 87 of were ultimately fatal. Those numbers do not include the past 10 days.
There are several signs of an overdose, which include the following:
- small or constricted pupils
- falling asleep or losing consciousness
- slow or weak breathing
- choking or gurgling sounds
- cold, clammy, or discolored skin
Click here for more information about International Overdose Awareness Day and how you can get can involved with the effort.