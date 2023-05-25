3The show, which the Foundation puts on in conjunction with Morning Pointe Senior Living, will be held on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the 650-seat Silverdale Center Creekside Theatre off of Bonny Oaks Drive. The theater is a recent addition to the Silverdale Baptist Academy campus.
Auditions are open to any senior 62+, not just Morning Pointe Senior Living residents.
Acts have included singers, musicians, dancers, poets, comedians and more.
The grand prize winner will receive $500, and prizes will also be given to second- and third-place winners, as well as a People’s Choice winner determined by attendee votes.
In-person auditions will take place June 8-15 at local Morning Pointe Senior Living campuses:
- Thursday, June 8, from 2-4 p.m. – Morning Pointe of Greenbriar Cove at 9650 Leyland Dr. in Ooltewah; Phone 423-396-6999;
- Tuesday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. – Morning Pointe of East Hamilton at 1776 Generations Way in Ooltewah; Phone 423-212-1208;
- Wednesday, June 14, from 2-5 p.m. – Morning Pointe of Chattanooga at 7719 Shallowford Road in Chattanooga; Phone 423-296-0097; and
- Thursday, June 15, at 5 p.m. – Morning Pointe of Hixson at 5501 Old Hixson Pike; Phone 423- 847-1370 (this is during the community’s Family Night).
Auditions can also be submitted online at morningpointefoundation.com/registerchattanooga.
“We can’t wait to see the talented seniors in our Chattanooga area,” said Miranda Perez, Morning Pointe Foundation executive director. “If you’re 62 years young or older and have always wanted to perform, this is a great chance for you to shine”
Acts showcasing talents of all kinds are welcome but should not exceed three minutes in length. Ten seniors or groups will ultimately be selected to perform in the big show.
Greg Funderburg, director of marketing for the Urban League of Chattanooga, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the second year.
Tickets for the Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent show will be $10 and will go on sale in mid- to late-July.
Proceeds go to the Morning Pointe Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living founded by Tennessee-based senior healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow. The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014 to provide caregiver support programs, sponsor educational awareness events, and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.
Last year’s showcase highlighted some amazing winners. First place and the $500 cash prize went to singer/songwriter Randall Farrell for his original song, “Mystery of Love.” Second place went to singer/songwriter John Ludington, for his original song, “She’s All of We.” The Choo Choo Diamonds dancing group took third place with a spirited dancing routine to “Funky Mama.”
Morning Pointe also sponsors similar Seniors Got Talent competitions in Knoxville and Nashville, as well as Lexington, Ky.
Those who wish to inquire about VIP sponsorships should contact Ms. Perez at 423-238-5330.
See last year's contestants and winner here: