Joseph Wielzen sat quietly on the side of a McMinn County courtroom, watching as his attorneys tried to make the case for why he should get a chance to overturn his life sentence.

“Not waiving his right to a speedy trial was a paramount concern," said Anthony Brown, who testified in the hearing Tuesday as Wielzen's former trial attorney.

"The discovery issues obviously exacerbated those concerns, drastically.”

Wielzen sat across the family of the woman he was convicted for raping and murdering. Eighteen-year-old Kelsey Burnette's body was found in a trashcan.

Attorneys argued a conflict of interest between District Attorney Steve Crump and Judge Wylie Richardson, who presided over the case, gave the prosecution an unfair advantage.

The defense highlighted Crump and Richardson's long business relationship. They operated a law firm together, which they claimed ended in 2014.

"There was no business relationship," said Crump. "There was an existing formal relationship that was related to his prior work with us.”

But attorneys said Richardson was still receiving payments from the law firm. Crump and Richardson said that was from already-earned legal fees.

"It was my belief that not only was evidence just mishandled in this case, but it was sometimes lost or not preserved," said Brown.

Attorneys said several jurors were not excused, despite admitting to having prior knowledge of the case.

They also said several pieces of evidence were not turned over by prosecutors before Wielzen's transfer hearing, which allowed him to be tried as an adult.

Wielzen's attorneys argued the absence of that evidence made it harder for them to make their case. Prosecutors said there was no proof the state had evidence before turning it over.

Specifically, attorneys argued, police body camera video captured a young girl claiming to have seen a woman who matched Burnette's description, but Wielzen's attorneys said it was not turned over in time for the hearing.

“We could have used it to establish that this sighting occurred earlier at a time when it would have been problematic for the state’s theory in the case," said Brown.

Under oath, Crump and Richardson both denied their relationship had any affect on the outcome of the trial, saying their law firm had been dissolved when they both won election three years before Burnette's murder.

"My idea was just once I left, it’s on its own," said Richardson when he was called to testify Tuesday.

Judge Sandra Donaghy said she will write an opinion on the ruling. She did not make a decision after the hearing Tuesday.