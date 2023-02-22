Just one day before the four anniversary of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger's death, attorneys argued in front of a panel of appeals court judges for a new trial for the woman convicted of killing him.
Janet Hinds was sentenced to 11 years in jail for killing Officer Galinger on Hamill Road in February of 2019 after a night out of drinking in North Georgia.
Her attorneys said it was a "tragic accident," arguing that she didn't know she hit a person and thought she hit a traffic sign.
Attorneys said her blood alcohol content was not calculated correctly. Hinds turned herself in to police more than a day after the incident, so a state expert watched surveillance video from inside the restaurant showing how many drinks she had that night and her behavior to determine how intoxicated she was.
The state expert also gave an educated guess based on averages to calculate Hinds' blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
The state expert used 150 lbs. to estimated her blood alcohol content, but Hinds was 168 lbs. when she was booked, attorneys said.
"The state did nothing to prove that Ms. Hinds was average," said Marya Schalk, who represented Hinds at the hearing. "Her weight, obviously, was not average because she was 20 pounds heavier than the average."
Attorneys argued the calculation was not scientific and should be disregarded as a method to determine whether Hinds was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
State attorneys said the witness trusted that Hinds' attorneys used the correct math in calculations they attempted to present in trial.
"He repeatedly said 'I didn't do these calculations myself. I'm taking your word for it that you did the math correctly,'" said Alan Groves, the attorney who represented the state of Tennessee in the hearing. "There was some suggestion at some point in the transcript that they would give him a time to work out the problems himself and do the math, but that was never actually done."
Ultimately, it will be up to the three-judge panel to issue a decision in the appeal. Their decisions are written, so it could take months to get their decision.