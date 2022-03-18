Video of a Chattanooga man getting tased by a Collegedale Police Officer during a traffic stop has been released by the man and his attorney.
Chattanooga Attorney Ryan Wheeler said his client Delane Gordon was delivering for Doordash when he crossed paths with a Collegedale police officer.
Wheeler said the Collegedale Police Officer made a U-turn and pulled Gordon over for speeding.
Wheeler said from there, Gordon respectfully engaged the officer, but the conversation escalated.
That is when Gordon started to record.
Wheeler said in the video; you can see Gordon with his ID before he was tased and forcefully removed from the car by the officer.
"Our goal here is to raise awareness on incidents like this because you have got members of the community who are scared of any type of interaction with law enforcement. We think that incidents like this are a big part of the reason why,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said Gordon has no criminal history and has never been in this kind of predicament.
"This was very traumatic for him, my client was scared, and that is why he was asking the questions that we were asking and behaving in the way he was behaving because he was fearful of his safety at that point,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler claims during the entire interaction his client was never disrespectful or presented himself as a threat to the officer.
He says body camera footage will back up Gordon's claims.
"We are in the process of seeking that at this point. There should be, and hopefully, we can get that footage because we do want the truth to come out in this matter,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler wants to make it clear that this is not in any way an indictment on the Collegedale Police Department.
"We do a lot of work over in Collegedale. I have known officers, and it is definitely a professional organization. This incident here falls well below that standard though for me, what I have seen in the video is inexcusable for a simple traffic stop to escalating to this violent encounter that we see,” Wheeler said.
The Collegedale Police Department is also conducting an investigation into the officer's conduct during the traffic stop.
They released a statement saying in part "The Collegedale Police Department has been made aware of the investigation request made by District Attorney Neal Pinkston regarding a traffic stop that occurred on March 10, 2022, and will be cooperating fully with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office as they conduct their independent investigation."
Gordon was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, speeding, and resisting arrest.
Gordon's attorney says they will fight to get those charges dismissed in court.
