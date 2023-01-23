Attention homeowners in Chattanooga, the deadline for payment is February 28, 2023, and failure to pay by this date can result in late fees and other penalties.
Property taxes help fund essential services such as police and fire protection, public schools, libraries, and parks, and help keep the city’s infrastructure in good condition.
To make sure you don’t miss the February 28th deadline, you can get a copy of your property tax bill online at https://chattanooga.gov/finance/treasury-division/property-tax/ or request one from your local county office. You can also pay your property taxes online using a credit card or electronic check.
If you need assistance with understanding your bill or have questions about payment options, contact the City Treasurer’s Office at (423) 643-7262 or email ptax@chattanooga.gov.